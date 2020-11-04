Gov. Wolf reports no “widespread significant problems” during election on Tuesday

No “widespread significant problems” were reported in Pennsylvania in relation to the presidential election as of Tuesday night, according to Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar.
In a press release made public Tuesday night, Wolf stated that the Keystone State saw a “high turnout” at the polls and “more than 2.5 million mail ballots cast.”
The Governor shared that more than 9 million individuals registered to vote by Pennsylvania’s deadline and that around 1 million more mail in ballots were received than in the primary election.
The 2020 election is the first general election where Pennsylvania has allowed voters to vote by mail without “providing an excuse.”
“We’ve heard a lot from the candidates in the last year, but today it was time for the people to speak,” the release quoted Wolf saying. “I’m proud of how Pennsylvanians conducted themselves in this historic election during a global pandemic. And I’m proud that democracy is alive and well in the commonwealth. This election elicited an apparent record in voter registration in Pennsylvania and impressively high turnout today at the polls as well as in mail ballot voting.”
While no large scale issues were reported on election day, the press release did announce that the Department of State’s election response team did “(respond) to and monitored issues reported throughout the day, including late-opening polling places, which happens in every election, lines at the polls, and some confusion over the use of provisional ballots, which were used in higher numbers today because some voters who applied for mail ballots chose to vote at the polls instead,” and that “a few counties ran low on provisional ballots or regular ballots but were able to replenish their supply.”
“County election officials, poll workers and voters efficiently and peacefully carried out today’s election amid the biggest reforms to voting in the commonwealth in 80 years,” the release quoted Boockvar stating. “They embraced the new mail-in ballot option and safely voted at the polls.”
Boockvar further honored poll workers, noting that approximately 45,000 workers manned 9,152 polling stations across the commonwealth.
“This election’s true heroes are the poll workers who kept the polling places open and safe for the millions of Pennsylvanians who voted today and the county election officials who have been working incredibly hard all year to implement the voting reforms,” Boockvar commented, according to the press release.
Boockvar told Pennsylvanians that it will take “a few days” for the Department of State to have an unofficial estimate of turnout at the polls.
Boockvar also predicted that “the overwhelming majority of ballots will be counted within a few days,” adding that “the ballot count is never finished, much less official, on election night.”
"If we stopped counting ballots tonight, we would disenfranchise countless numbers of military and civilian overseas voters whose ballots, by law, must be accepted up to seven days after the election," she was quoted saying. "I don't think anyone wants to deny the men and women who are serving our country, nor the millions more civilian voters who voted by mail, their constitutional right to vote."
The press release informed that the Department of State publishes “election returns” that show votes cast both by mail and in person “as counts are received from each county” and that a new dashboard can be found at votesPA.com/Counting that provides ballot information as it becomes available.
