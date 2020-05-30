Pennsylvania’s school districts could soon learn more about what to expect as far as the state’s COVID-19 planning and the new school year.
During Friday’s COVID-19 briefing, Gov. Tom Wolf said the Department of Education should be ready to release its guidance early next week. Although safety from the virus is a goal, Wolf said they also hope to make as normal as a return to school as possible.
“School will look different. You’ll probably have more online learning and maybe less classroom learning, there might be fewer students in each classroom on average, that kind of thing, but the Department of Education is working on those guidelines,” said Wolf, who added that local educators will have a lot to say about what the new school year looks like.
“Ultimately, we all have to give people — parents, students, teachers, staff members — the confidence that they can come back to school in some semblance of normalcy,” he noted.
Amidst speculation that there could be a COVID-19 resurgence in the fall, Wolf and Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said the state is also currently working on plans in preparation for that as well.
“First of all, we cannot do a lockdown, we cannot do a shelter-in-place. That’s just not going to work,” Wolf said. “We will have more capacity in our healthcare systems, we’re going to have the ability to do more testing. We’re probably not going to have a vaccine for the upcoming flu season. All of those assumptions we’re bringing into the plan, and we’re working on it every day.”
According to Levine, the expansion of testing could potentially include rapid tests that don’t need to be administered by a health care provider and could be performed at home, with results available within 15 to 20 minutes instead of the 24 to 48 hours it takes to currently receive results from a COVID-19 test.
“We are very hopeful,” she said. “There are many companies working on that test.”
The state is also looking at antibody testing of those who have already been afflicted with the virus as being potentially helpful as well, as long as those tests are proven accurate pending additional research as far as how much protection these antibodies can provide against COVID-19. She anticipates more information in three to four months.
“Very intensive case investigations and contact traces — we’re going to be looking for several thousand contact tracers throughout the state,” she continued. “And that’s not just us — we’re going to be working with county and municipal health departments. If someone tests positive, we immediately do a case investigation, we do contact tracing, those people are isolated and quarantined, and we can stop outbreaks. That’s what many of the countries did in Asia that were successfully able to prevent the kind of spread we saw in the United States.”
With learning more about the virus, Wolf said they will be able to better balance the needs of getting people back to work and school with public safety “that does not require us to do things as draconian as shelter-in-place.”
Meanwhile, Bradford County’s number of COVID-19 cases to date held steady at 46 and related deaths at three, according to the Department of Health’s Friday update.
Statewide, Pennsylvania has 70,735 cases — up 693 from Thursday — and 91 new deaths. The estimated percentage of people who have fully recovered from COVID-19 also increased from 64% to 65%.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.