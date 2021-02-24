Governor Tom Wolf announces milestone in COVID-19 vaccine distribution

HARRISBURG – Governor Tom Wolf announced on Tuesday that over 600 skilled nursing facilities in Pennsylvania have received first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and in total more than 315,000 doses of vaccine have been administered among all long-term care facilities covered by CVS and Walgreens.
“This is an important milestone for Pennsylvania, and it marks key progress in ensuring that our most vulnerable residents have access to a vaccine,” Gov. Wolf said. “Skilled nursing, personal care, and assisted living facilities have been hit hard by the pandemic, which is why this milestone is such an important one for us to recognize – because it shows how far we have come in protecting our most vulnerable residents.”
The vaccination milestone is part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership program in which CVS and Walgreens are Pennsylvania’s partners, according to a press release.
CVS Health district leader Andreas Chandra joined the governor on Tuesday, along with Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam and Senior Advisor for the state’s COVID response, Lindsey Mauldin.
“Alongside many of my colleagues at CVS Health, I have had the responsibility – and privilege — of providing vaccinations in long-term care facilities in the Commonwealth to our most vulnerable populations. I am proud of our role in helping to vaccinate seniors against COVID-19, bringing peace of mind to patients, loved ones and the larger community,” said Chandra.
The state’s most vulnerable residents are prioritized in the Phase 1A plan and the state has pledged to ensure its skilled nursing and other long-term care facilities receive consistent vaccine supply to protect residents and staff from the virus.
Acting Sec. Beam said that the vaccination mission for long-term care facility residents is not over yet, and that each facility will have at least three vaccination clinics to ensure that as many residents and staff who choose to get vaccinated have the opportunity to do so. This would allow those included in 1A who declined getting the vaccine initially to have another chance.
Beam explained that this is only the first part of the long-term care vaccination mission and that going forward, the state seeks to maintain vaccination levels at all facilities by ensuring that new residents and staff can get vaccinated right away.
She reassured Pennsylvania residents who are concerned about the shortage of second doses and the recent delivery delays due to weather that second doses will be available and vaccine providers are receiving daily updates on the status of deliveries and guidance from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Through Monday, state vaccine providers had administered 2,034,123 doses of vaccine. As of Monday, 1,474,479 million Pennsylvanians had received their first dose, and 559,644 residents had received both doses and are now fully vaccinated.
The press release stated that just this week, Pennsylvania was allocated 225,890 first doses of vaccine – the highest single-week allotment of first doses that the state has received so far in the pandemic.
“I know that the wait for more vaccine to be made available is long and hard for many Pennsylvanians, but we are making good progress vaccinating the most vulnerable among us, and the sooner we can reach these milestones, the sooner we can make vaccine available to Pennsylvanians who fall into the next phase of vaccine distribution,” Gov. Wolf said.
There were 2,830 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 sent to the department from across the state through midnight on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 917,848.
The update came with 1,963 Pennsylvanians hospitalized with COVID-19, including 418 COVID-19 patients in the ICU.
DOH data collected from Feb. 12 to Feb. 18 shows that the statewide percent-positivity stood at 6.5%.
There were six more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Bradford County on Tuesday, bringing the total to 3,607 since March 2020.
The county saw 34 more probable cases, meaning those who meet the clinical criteria for COVID-19 and/or demonstrate epidemiologic evidence which determines the risk of infection before testing positive, according to the DOH.
So far in the pandemic, there had been 75 deaths attributed to the virus in the county with 32 confirmed to be represented by residents of long-term care facilities.
The county saw an increase in 61 confirmed cases and two related deaths in the past week.
Throughout the past two weeks, the county saw an increase in 124 confirmed cases.
