Grace Christian Academy — formerly North Rome Christian School — is gearing up for an upcoming event that serves as an end of the school year fundraiser for its students.

The GCA Eagle Run is set for Saturday, April 22 and will begin at Independent Baptist Church in Towanda. The 5K/10K race will go through Towanda and participants can check out the scenic Susquehanna River as they race back to the church. The event aims to keep tuition costs low for GCA’s students and families.