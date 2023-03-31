Grace Christian Academy — formerly North Rome Christian School — is gearing up for an upcoming event that serves as an end of the school year fundraiser for its students.
The GCA Eagle Run is set for Saturday, April 22 and will begin at Independent Baptist Church in Towanda. The 5K/10K race will go through Towanda and participants can check out the scenic Susquehanna River as they race back to the church. The event aims to keep tuition costs low for GCA’s students and families.
For the festivities, the church will serve chicken barbecue. To pre-order, call GCA’s office at (570) 247-2800. There will be options for a half chicken or a dinner, which will include a half chicken, baked beans, salt potatoes and homemade Shores Sisters roll. The event will also hold silent and Chinese auction items donated by local businesses and school families.
Register to run or walk in the event by going online to www.runsignup.com and look for the GCA Eagle Run. Online registration ends Saturday, April 15. First 50 participants get a free t-shirt. You can still register the day of event. Extra t-shirts will be on sale the day of the event.
