SAYRE — An annual quiz competition returned to the Sayre Theatre and featured a team from Ulster advancing to the next round.

The 43rd Annual Scholarship Challenge’s first round was held on Saturday. A total of 22 teams of students from 19 school districts will compete for the Kwasnoski Cup and a prize pool of $6,500 donated by local businesses, individuals and organizations. Choice 102 WATS/WAVR radio owners Dave and Irene Radigan host the event and broadcasted round one in real time as contestants answered questions.

Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.