SAYRE — An annual quiz competition returned to the Sayre Theatre and featured a team from Ulster advancing to the next round.
The 43rd Annual Scholarship Challenge’s first round was held on Saturday. A total of 22 teams of students from 19 school districts will compete for the Kwasnoski Cup and a prize pool of $6,500 donated by local businesses, individuals and organizations. Choice 102 WATS/WAVR radio owners Dave and Irene Radigan host the event and broadcasted round one in real time as contestants answered questions.
Grace Christian Academy — formally known as North Rome Christian School — won the first round and will advance to the finals on March 11. The team consisted of students Joon Choi, Alan Van Ostrand, Caleb Van Ostrand, Colby Johnston and Jayla Daniel. The last time that the school won the Scholarship Challenge was in 2014.
The event started with Sullivan County defeating Sayre Blue before facing off against Grace Christian. The match resulted in Grace Christian defeating Sullivan County.
Despite the loss, Sullivan County advisor Deborah Lindner stated that her students did a nice job and gave a full effort.
“They worked hard, studied well and had a good time,” she said. “It was a fun group to coach.”
The Sullivan County team consisted of students Stella Harney, Peyton Pretti, Kirsten Shoemaker, Tyler Housenick and Owen Brown.
The next match featured Wyalusing defeating Waverly Red to further advance in round one. Wyalusing placed third in last year’s competition and received $500. All four students on the team — Erin Salsman, London Edwards, Layla Botts and Ethan Lewis — returned this year and were seeking to make another deep run. However, Grace Christian defeated Wyalusing in the next match to advance to the finals.
“I’m just really proud of this group,” said Wyalusing advisor Nick Marbaker. “Just having the same group two years in a row. Just having the camaraderie that they have with each other.”
Grace Christian advisor Chris Courseline stated that it was good to have the school represented this year after missing last year’s event. He stated that the students were enthusiastic and did a lot studying and preparation for the big day.
The Scholarship Challenge will continue with Round Two on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. at the Sayre Theatre. Matches will include Sayre Red vs. Notre Dame and Athens Silver vs. Spencer Van Etten, while Montrose will face the winner of the Athens vs. SVE match.
Towanda won last year’s Scholarship Challenge and will defend its title on Saturday, Feb. 18 as it competes against Elmira.
