Grace Connection ministry offers helping hand

Pictured above is a group of volunteers at Grace Connection is a ministry of a group of churches surrounding the Towanda, Northeast Bradford, and Wyalusing school districts. The aim of Grace Connection is to lovingly aid people over the hardships of life by connecting with them in the name of Jesus Christ, and to help provide assistance when and where other agencies are not available. In operation since 2005, Grace Connection has helped thousands of people with emergency needs. Office location at the Christ Episcopal Church, 1 Main St., Towanda, PA and office hours are Monday and Thursday from noon until 3 p.m. The phone number is 570-268-0431. Email address is graceconnection122@gmail.com.