Some school officials have held out hope that class of 2020 members could at least enjoy the feeling of walking out onto a field or stage as part of a large ceremony to receive their diplomas, as many classes of the past have done.
But according to state officials speaking on the subject Monday, they are doubtful that these events will be able to proceed non-remotely despite Bradford County and others in two different northern regions starting a phased transition to normal business operations on May 8.
In a video message to the class of 2020 posted to Twitter, Gov. Tom Wolf even said that COVID-19 “has made it impossible for graduation ceremonies to take place.”
Asked about his comment during her afternoon briefing, Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine called it “a fair assumption.”
“We know that school has been cancelled for the rest of the school year and we’re not going to allow large gatherings, even in yellow zones,” she said. “I think that’s a fair assumption, that graduations will have to be remote, large groups of people will not be able to congregate for those ceremonies. It’s a real shame, but this is a global pandemic and we have to take precautions.”
Bradford County and other designated areas will move from a red to yellow phase on May 8, which includes the easing of some work and social restrictions, including child care and additional in-person retail, before more widespread reopening is allowed under the green phase.
The state plans to implement more testing as it monitors COVID-19 numbers during the transition. Although its target is less than 50 new cases per 100,000 people over the course of two weeks to fully reopen a given region, the Department of Health will also consider factors such as a region’s hospitals’ ability to handle a surge of cases while continuing normal operations, and its own ability to identify outbreaks early through contact tracing and control them through isolation orders. Levine noted that even though the transition is being carried out on a regional basis, the state will remain flexible when it comes to the unique position of individual counties.
“I think that people in those areas of Pennsylvania will be very pleased to have some lifting of the stay-at-home orders, but we need to remain vigilant — COVID-19 is not gone from Pennsylvania,” she said about the initial transition. “We’re going to need to be really careful about the spread. We still want people to wear masks. We still want people to practice as much social distancing as we can. We want people to wash their hands and go through the other measures we talk about in my daily reminders, and we have to still be careful about the potential spread of COVID-19.”
Bradford County still has had no new positive COVID-19 cases since the county was reported with 28 cases last Thursday, and no cases reported in its nursing and personal care homes. Two deaths also remain attributed to Bradford County.
Of those who went through the regional mass testing facility established last week at the Mohegan Sun Pocono Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, Levine said between 5% and 7% have tested positive. The testing was previously open to the elderly and those working on the front lines of the pandemic, but is now open to more of the general public who exhibit symptoms similar to those with COVID-19. Pre-registration can be completed by visiting health.pa.gov or by calling 1-877-PA-HEALTH.
“We want more people to come to that testing site,” said Levine.
To the soon-to-be graduates, Wolf continued, “It also means you’re missing out on a lot of other important gatherings such as graduation parties, senior send-offs. A lot of you are probably feeling angry about this, and you have a right to feel that way because you have been dealt a bad hand. We have all had to make sacrifices to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe during this pandemic, and this has been a big one. But I know that your generation has the strength and the mindset to make the best of this situation. Someday, you’ll look back on this situation and recall with amazement the ways you stayed connected with friends and family, and how you’ve found unusual methods to celebrate. While it will never replace your graduation, it will be one more way you were connected to the people you knew during this time.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.