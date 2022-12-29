HARRISBURG – The Veterans’ Trust Fund (VTF) is now accepting grant applications for programs and services benefiting Pennsylvania veterans, according to state Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23). Applications can be submitted until 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.
“Over the years, veterans’ organizations across Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Tioga and Union counties have benefited from the Veterans’ Trust Fund,” Sen. Yaw said. “The funding previously awarded has helped with travel, organizing events and getting our local veterans energized. Many of the counties I represent are large counties, so the funding also helps to ensure that no stone is left unturned with making veterans aware of what services are available for them.”
Grants will be considered in the following areas:
Grant funding is available for new, innovative or expanded programs or services operated by the county directors of veterans affairs or the Pennsylvania Association of County Directors of Veterans Affairs. The areas of emphasis for applicants in this category are veterans outreach, transportation services and homelessness.
Grant funding is available to veteran service organizations with 501©(19) status and non-profit organizations with a mission of serving Pennsylvania veterans granted 501©(3) status under the Internal Revenue Code. Funding priorities for applicants in this category are transportation services, behavioral health initiatives, homelessness, and employment and education.
Since the grant program began in 2013, 254 grants totaling $6,591,860 have been awarded to organizations providing services to veterans in Pennsylvania.
The VTF is funded by generous Pennsylvanians who voluntarily donate when applying for or renewing driver’s licenses, photo IDs or motor vehicle registrations; purchase Honoring Our Veterans standard and motorcycle license plate, purchase Honoring our Women Veterans standard license plate; or make private donations.
The DMVA is authorized to solicit and accept donations to the VTF on behalf of the commonwealth. Tax-deductible donations can be made online at www.donate.dmva.pa.gov or mailed to: PA Veterans’ Trust Fund, Edward Martin Hall, Bldg. 0-47, Fort Indiantown Gap, Annville, PA 17003-5002.
