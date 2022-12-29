HARRISBURG – The Veterans’ Trust Fund (VTF) is now accepting grant applications for programs and services benefiting Pennsylvania veterans, according to state Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23). Applications can be submitted until 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.

“Over the years, veterans’ organizations across Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Tioga and Union counties have benefited from the Veterans’ Trust Fund,” Sen. Yaw said. “The funding previously awarded has helped with travel, organizing events and getting our local veterans energized. Many of the counties I represent are large counties, so the funding also helps to ensure that no stone is left unturned with making veterans aware of what services are available for them.”