SAYRE — There are two grants currently accepting applications from nonprofits that serve Bradford County residents through the Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers.
The CFTT’s Robert J. Sullivan Fund is currently accepting applications, with $7,550 available funded through the legacy of Robert J. Sullivan, a former resident and businessman from Bradford County, PA. The grant is available to nonprofits located in Bradford County or serving the residents of the county. Applications close Thursday, September 21, 2023, at 5 p.m.
