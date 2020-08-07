SAYRE — The Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers (CFTT) is currently accepting grant applications for the Robert J. Sullivan Fund, a competitive grant-making program funded through the legacy of Robert J. Sullivan a former resident and businessman from Bradford County.
The Robert J. Sullivan Fund, one of several grant programs administered at CFTT, purpose is to strengthen communities and improve the quality of life in Bradford County through assisting local non-profits attain their missions. There is $8,000 available to grant.
The CFTT supports a wide variety of projects but the Robert J. Sullivan Fund does restrict itself to organizations located in or providing services to residents of Bradford County, classified as nonprofit charitable organization under section 501©(3) of the IRS code; or publicly supported organizations such as school districts and municipalities.
Applications for the Robert J. Sullivan Fund grant program will be accepted via email through Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 at 5 p.m. Applications are found on the Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers website. Please visit www.twintierscf.org.
David and Carol Keeffe Youth Fund announces inaugural grant availableThe Bradford County Bar Association has partnered with the Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers and established the David and Carol Keeffe Youth Fund that provides funding for support improving outcomes for youth from birth through career readiness, benefiting Bradford County residents’ quality of life and economy.
This fund honors the memory of long time and well respected residents. David was a well-respected attorney and Carol was known for her love of children.
The amount available to grant is $2,300 for the support of youth and family programming.
Applications for the David and Carol Keeffe Youth Fund grant program will be accepted via email through Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 at 5 p.m. Applications are found on the Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers website. Please visit www.twintierscf.org.
The Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers serves Bradford, Potter, Sullivan, and Tioga Counties in Pennsylvania and Tioga County, New York. It is a purely public charity, incorporated as a non-profit, that has been granted 501©(3) status by the IRS.
The Community Foundation establishes permanent endowment funds from contributions of many individual citizens, corporations, other foundations, other charitable organizations and government agencies for philanthropic purposes. As the endowment funds grow, the earnings from these funds are used to make grants to meet identified community needs or fulfill the desire of the donor. Donors can even make recommendations to the Community Foundation of the charitable organizations to receive grants.
Founded in 2003, the Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers serves five counties, Bradford, Potter, Sullivan and Tioga counties, Pennsylvania, and Tioga County, New York. The Foundation is committed to building philanthropic resources that will sustain healthy and vital communities now and into the future. The Foundation currently manages over 110 funds valued at over $7 million dollars and has awarded over $1.2 million in grants and scholarships since inception, positively impacting hundreds of lives in the region.
Anyone interested in learning more about the CFTT or in establishing a fund can contact the organization by any of these methods: telephone: (570) 888-4759; email: slee@twintierscf.org; or website: www.twintierscf.org.
