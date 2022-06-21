Robert J. Sullivan Fund announces $8,000 grant cycle
SAYRE – The Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers (CFTT) is currently accepting grant applications for the Robert J. Sullivan Fund, a competitive grant-making program funded through the legacy of Robert J. Sullivan a former resident and businessman from Bradford County.
The purpose of the Robert J. Sullivan Fund is to strengthen communities and improve the quality of life in Bradford County through assisting local non-profits attain their missions. There is $8,000 available to grant.
The CFTT supports a wide variety of projects, but the Robert J. Sullivan Fund does restrict itself to organizations located in or providing services to residents of Bradford County that are classified as nonprofit charities under section 501©(3) of the IRS code, or publicly supported organizations such as school districts and municipalities.
Applications for the Robert J. Sullivan Fund grant program will be accepted via email through Thursday, Sept. 22 at 5 p.m. Applications can be found on the CFTT website, www.twintierscf.org.
David & Carol Keeffe Youth Fund announces $2,300 grant cycle
The Bradford County Bar Association has partnered with the CFTT and established the David & Carol Keeffe Youth Fund, which provides funding for support-improving outcomes for youth, from birth through career readiness, benefitting Bradford County resident’s quality of life and economy.
This fund honors the memory of longtime residents. David was a well-respected attorney and Carol was known for her love of children. The amount available to grant is $2,300 for the support of youth and family programming.
Applications for the David & Carol Keeffe Youth Fund grant program will be accepted via email through Thursday, Sept. 22 at 5 p.m. Applications can be found on the CFTT website, www.twintierscf.org.
