Grant pursuit helping with Towanda Borough trail town vision

TOWANDA BOROUGH – Towanda Borough is pursuing a WalkWorks grant as part of a vision to make the borough into a trail town.
According to borough Manager Kyle Lane, the Northern Tier Regional Planning and Development Commission submitted the application on behalf of the borough earlier this month.
Using funding through the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Pennsylvania Downtown Center, the Walk Works program helps communities develop an Active Transportation Plan to educate and encourage “activity-friendly routes and connectivity to every day destinations.” The plan will also help borough officials figure out if they need to improve or add pedestrian and bicycle routes.
While talking about the program with the borough council earlier this month, Lane said it was his vision to make the borough into a trail town.
“The importance of an active lifestyle is extremely important for personal health and the health of the community,” he said in an email Wednesday. “Encouraging people outdoors and interacting with each other has never been so critical. Towanda Borough has its eyes set on becoming a trail town. Its Parks Master Plan that is forthcoming, the Central Bradford County Trail system feasibility study finished in 2019, and this program brings that reality one a step closer.”
Meanwhile, with the warmer temperatures, the borough council wants people to get out and enjoy the Tommy Fairchild Walking Trail along the John B. Merrill Parkway.
In addition to the view of the Susquehanna River along the two-mile stretch, borough officials highlighted the 10 covered rain shelters with picnic tables to enjoy some food, the trail’s one-block proximity to a number of downtown restaurants, the Bradford County Veterans Memorial Park at one end of the trail, and the dog treat machine donated by Towanda Creek Animal Hospital for those getting exercise with their four-legged friends.
Officials noted that free parking is available at the south end of the parkway with additional ADA accessible parking at the Bradford County Veterans Memorial Park.
“Come experience Towanda: a great place to live, work, eat and shop … a special place with so much to enjoy,” officials said.
