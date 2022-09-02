Granville home total loss after fire

GRANVILLE TOWNSHIP — Dale and Ida Butcher had just pulled into work in Mansfield when they received the call that their home on Shedden Hill Road in Granville was fully engulfed in flame.
As they sped home, they called family members who dropped everything and raced to come help however they could, but it was too late. Though they had just left their house at 2 p.m. with everything to their knowledge shut off and no candles in the house, a person on nearby Bailey Corners Road saw the plume of smoke and called 911.
At least three fire departments were called to the scene from Canton, Troy, and Franklindale, but by the time any were on scene the structure was fully engulfed.
The Butchers had been living in the house since 2008 and were unaware of any wiring or propane line issues at the time that would cause the fire. Fire marshals on scene did not immediately provide a statement on suspected causes.
While the Butchers said they lost many antiques and didn’t have insurance, they were grateful no one was caught in the blaze.
Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.