Granville home total loss after fire

Residual propane burned off as fire crews worked to render the Butcher house safe after its unexplained fire Sep. 2. The house was a total loss despite rapid response by local fire departments.

 Review Photo/Matt Jennings

GRANVILLE TOWNSHIP — Dale and Ida Butcher had just pulled into work in Mansfield when they received the call that their home on Shedden Hill Road in Granville was fully engulfed in flame.

As they sped home, they called family members who dropped everything and raced to come help however they could, but it was too late. Though they had just left their house at 2 p.m. with everything to their knowledge shut off and no candles in the house, a person on nearby Bailey Corners Road saw the plume of smoke and called 911.

