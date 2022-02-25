GRANVILLE TOWNSHIP — A police standoff that lasted over 10 hours in Granville Township ended with police finding the suspect dead inside the home.
Pennsylvania State Police said troopers responded to a domestic incident at 114 Hurley Lane, which led to a standoff from approximately 8:51 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
The victim was allegedly hit in the head with a rifle butt stock by 60-year-old Bret Northrup. He proceeded to barricade himself in the home when troopers tried to make contact with him, according to the police report.
Northrup threatened first responders during the standoff. The Special Emergency Response Team was later called in and took over the perimeter of the home. Authorized force was used in an attempt to get Northrup to surrender, which included heavy equipment and gas, according to police.
The standoff came to a close when police later found Northrup dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.
