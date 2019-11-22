SAYRE — For over 40 years the American Cancer Society has hosted the Great American Smokeout event to raise public awareness of the dangers of smoking.
With the Smokeout on Thursday, Guthrie partnered with Sayre Area High School to provide students with information about smoking and the associated health risks.
“I am here today to talk to the young children about the dangers of tobacco and vaping,” stated Guthrie’s Dr. Anthony Grippo who had a display set up for students during lunch. “Later on in the day I will be talking to the students in a presentation, again about the dangers of tobacco and vaping — as well as giving some personal stories which impacted my own life with respect of tobacco use.”
According to a Guthrie press release, smoking accounts for nearly one in three cancer deaths in the United States.
“I think the younger people here in this environment are the most vulnerable,” stated Grippo. “They need to have some knowledge about some of the dangers of tobacco and vaping use since middle school and high school students are the most common age categories to start smoking and chewing tobacco.”
The aim of the event is for students to become educated and aware of the dangers associated with tobacco and vaping use, according to Grippo.
“I am hoping they take away at least one or two really important facts,” he said. “A lot of the students have already come up to talk to me about their parents smoking and them wanting their parents to stop smoking.”
With the influx of vaping use, Grippo explained there is a problem currently with young adults modifying e-cigarettes.
“I wouldn’t recommend they start it,” related Grippo. “The second key point to vaping is that what we are seeing right now is kids modifying what is going into the vaping devices. That is why we are having a lot of problems with it. If children and young adults were to vape, I would strongly suggest they not modify the e-cigarette in anyway, shape or form.”
Vaping introduces unique challenges from a medical perspective over tobacco use due to its perception, according to Grippo.
“It is the perception of safety. Kids, young adults and adults think it is a much safer alternative than using tobacco and that is a big, big communication piece which we need to get out to the public that it is not as safe as they think.”
Grippo felt that young adults should be encouraged to quit smoking when they think about the impact it has on the lives of their loved ones.
“My message to them is to think about their families and the impact it has on their families. Just by being here for less than a half hour, I have had three kids come up and tell me how much they want their parents to stop smoking or chewing. Coming from a family where my parents smoked, it was always on my mind. That is the biggest message I would want to convey.”
