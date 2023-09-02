Many of us are afraid of heights. I get queasy on stair landings and can freeze up, unable to move for half an hour, just a few feet off the ground. It makes you feel really dumb, especially with the kind of friends I have, who think a panic stricken Campbell is the funniest thing they ever saw.

I am not afraid of height in the garden, though. I like tall flowers. But there I’m in a minority. As I wander, I see prairie plantings, beds and borders stuffed with dozens of varieties of annuals and perennials, most ankle high, only occasionally accented with a three-foot peony,