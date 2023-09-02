Many of us are afraid of heights. I get queasy on stair landings and can freeze up, unable to move for half an hour, just a few feet off the ground. It makes you feel really dumb, especially with the kind of friends I have, who think a panic stricken Campbell is the funniest thing they ever saw.
I am not afraid of height in the garden, though. I like tall flowers. But there I’m in a minority. As I wander, I see prairie plantings, beds and borders stuffed with dozens of varieties of annuals and perennials, most ankle high, only occasionally accented with a three-foot peony,
Where are the delphiniums? This easy seven foot perennial is a sensation in the June garden, with spikes of blue flowers the size of your arm. Sometimes thought of as a fussy flower, given an eastern exposure in good soil, they’ll last for years.
They’re so easy that they commonly reseed themselves, which makes them easy to get — just about now — if you have a friend with delphiniums. Pay a visit, trowel in hand. Maybe a flashlight. You will probably find volunteer seedlings which can be taken home. Next year, you’ll be giving your own plants away. You can also order seeds to scatter early next spring or buy started plants at a nursery.
Another tall June bloomer is harder to find, but worth the effort. Eremurus, sometimes called foxtail lily, gives you sturdy six- to eight-foot stems in sunrise colors. The fleshy roots can be planted in either fall or spring. If you get them this fall, a leaf mulch will be appreciated the first winter.
One problem with both these flowers is that they look dowdy after blooming. You can cut delphiniums back and get re-blooming in late summer, but they’re smaller and shorter, so you still don’t have the height you were after.
That’s where cleome [klee-oh-mee] comes in. This dramatic but dead easy annual grows quickly from seed planted in May, hiding the wrecks of the former performers with a cloud of long-lasting softball-sized flowers in pink, rose, and white shades.
Cleome can be started inside, but then they get too big too fast. It’s easier to just scatter the seed in the back of the border among the delphiniums and thin them to about two feet apart. Novices can drop a couple of seeds in a pot of sterile potting soil at the same time. When they sprout, you’ll know what cleome seedlings look like and you can weed without fear. If the cleome likes you, it will reseed.
For the utilitarian gardener, there is asparagus. It’s not much for flowers, but it provides a graceful green backdrop for the brighter colors in front. And in spring you get to eat it.
Or how about scarlet runner beans. This is something you can use for a quick fix well into the season, when you look around and realize that everything is knee high.
Plop a tomato cage at the back of the border — one made from concrete reinforcing wire, not those chintzy 30” jobs they sell at garden centers — and plant the beans at the base. They’ll quickly grow into a solid mass of leaves and orange-red flowers infested with hummingbirds.
In fact, these sturdy cages made from reinforcing wire are handy for many tall perennials that tend to flop. They may look ugly for a couple of weeks, but soon disappear within the delphinium or asparagus or cleome foliage.
Take a walk outside. Do your beds and borders look like table tops? Start planning for next spring.
