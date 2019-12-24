SAYRE BOROUGH — “Many Christmases ago, I went to buy a doll for my son,” said Frank Costanza played by the great Jerry Stiller, on an episode of Seinfeld in 1997 called “The Strike.”
“I reach for the last one they had — but so did another man. As I rained blows upon him, I realized there had to be another way!” he yelled at a holiday dinner.
That other way Frank Costanza was talking about was Festivus, the winter holiday celebrated on Monday, born out of the rejection of the commercialization of the holiday season.
A dozen or so Sayre locals joined around the Festivus Pole planted in Howard Elmer Park in Sayre Borough to celebrate the holiday by airing grievances and performing feats of strength, as is tradition, on Monday evening.
The local tradition in Sayre began in 2015 when a small group of super fans got permission from the Sayre Borough council to place the pole in the park, making the fictional holiday as real as any others.
Grievances such as lies, automatic faucets not working, not enough ladies restrooms, the proper use of your and you’re, poorly maintained sidewalks, perfume everywhere, not enough lanes open in Wal-Mart, a lack of bipartisanship in Washington D.C., a lack of places to shop locally and too much bullying were all aired in front of the Festivus Pole. Feats of strength were not performed literally, but many noted times when their strength was tested throughout the year.
Hopefully a Festivus miracle will provide a solution to all of the grievances.
