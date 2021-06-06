FORKSVILLE – Last Wednesday, Sullivan County High School Salutatorian Colby Heaton and a group of his classmates decided to do something that can be rare in a rural county – walk to school.
This meant departing around 12:30 a.m. to make the 15-mile trek from the Forksville area.
“It was one of the most exhausting experiences of my life,” he said. “It was definitely uphill both ways.”
But they made it in time for school, although the group was down one person by that point.
Although he said they shattered the thin line between genius and insanity with the trek, “It was a way to send off our high school career, by walking the roads that our buses have taken for the past 13 years.”
“By doing this seemingly arbitrary walk, I feel we proved a very important fact – one that I’ve known for a very long time – that our generation is capable of doing whatever we set our minds to, whether it be changing the world, curing cancer or walking to school,” he continued. “Putting our minds together we can overcome any obstacle, and that’s something to be proud of.”
This was one of a several reflections shared Friday during the high school’s 58th Annual Commencement at the Sullivan County Fairgrounds, where 45 graduates were celebrated with awards and diplomas.
As multiple speakers noted, the commencement not only comes after the challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic, but also a fire that shut down the high school in 2019.
“Hey, how many graduates can say they still graduated after a fire and a pandemic?” said Valedictorian Kiara McCusker, as she looked on the bright side of her classmates’ less-than-ideal time in high school that included a lost prom, homecoming in the middle of the woods, and friendships that had faded due to a lack of contact.
“We’ve all gone through so much in the past three years, but in the end all that matters is that we are still sitting on this stage today as graduates,” she said. “The past couple of years have taught us all that no matter what is thrown our way, we will still end up right where we are supposed to be.”
With earning valedictorian, McCusker said it was the most difficult thing she’s had to fight for in her life. This journey included late nights and missing out on time with family and friends due to school work, all while balancing responsibilities as class and student government president and working multiple jobs as “just a broke girl trying to get through senior year.”
“I did more than just get through it. I overcame these obstacles to feel these 30 seconds of accomplishment,” McCusker explained. “However, these are 30 seconds that I will always remember. Always reach for your goals, even if they will only make you feel accomplished for a short amount of time.”
McCusker and others recognized the teachers, staff, administrators and family members who have helped get them to where they are today.
“I personally have thousands of people I could thank,” she said.
“Sullivan County is a place where teachers encouraged us to break the status quo and to find ourselves as we choose,” McCusker added. “Thank you for showing us who we truly are. Thank you for shaping us into excellent students as well as people.”
“We’ve accumulated exceptional moments in these years that will remain close to our minds and hearts for a lifetime,” said Taylor Bottiglieri in her welcome address. “And even through we don’t have our Monster High dolls or Matchbox cars by our side like we did 12 years ago, our parents have gathered with us as we stand tall in our caps and gowns, not only transformed physically, but also mentally and emotionally.”
Principal Edward Pietroski said over the past six years, he’s shared conversations and laughs with members of the class, cheered on their achievements, and has even faced challenges alongside them.
“I can honestly say over the past six years, I’ve had the opportunity to be proud of every student on this stage at one time or another,” Pietroski said. “It’s been fun to watch all of you grow up each day and become the men and women that you are now, even if for the past year I’ve been watching you grow with your faces covered. It’s exciting to thing about where you all will go from here.”
As part of Friday’s ceremony, Pietroski announced more than $214,000 worth of awards that recognized student achievement in academics, athletics, the arts, and their community. He noted that this might have been the highest dollar amount in awards ever presented in the school’s history.
Interim Superintendent Kathryn Gruber said the class of 2021 has “finished the race” with fortitude, and said it was her pleasure and honor to be brought back to the Griffin community this past year to witness their success.
“You are strong. You are adaptable,” Gruber told students. “ … It is your attitude and character that will keep you going as you go through this world. The life lessons you have encountered from this pandemic were not in a text book and not in a video. This is what we call the meaning of life long learning.”
Noting that they are only at the beginning of their journey, Bottiglieri encouraged her classmates to keep their eyes and hearts open to opportunities, and to stay positive for when these opportunities come out of bad times.
“When I look back at my fellow classmates, I see future doctors, future engineers, future parents, future influencers, all trying to make our world a better place,” Heaton said. “And I take solace in the fact that I was able to share an amazing class with these people. I feel that our future is bright and that we are all eager and ready for tomorrow.”
