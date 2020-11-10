Groover resigns from Canton Borough Street Department claiming retaliation, Seeley claims no wrongdoing

CANTON BOROUGH – Canton Borough Street Department employee and Canton Borough Council President David Groover has resigned from his job on the town’s street department due to what he believes is ongoing retaliatory action taken against him by Canton Borough Administrator Amy Seeley, though she claims no wrongdoing.
Groover resigned from his employment with the Canton Borough Street Department on Oct. 14 and later told The Review his resignation came after years of “retaliation” from Seeley, which he claimed started after he gained a seat on Canton Borough Council and addressed an issue that involved alleged wrongdoing by Seeley. Groover said the issue was brought to his attention by a Canton Borough police officer at the time, although he did not provide in-depth details regarding the incident due to it being part of an executive session.
Groover stated that he has been “screamed at in the office multiple times” by Seeley and that she has made “snide remarks” to him and has been “manipulating council” against him.
“I do feel like it has been a lot of retaliation over the last two years ... manipulating council and such,” he said.
Groover claimed that the “last straw” before his resignation was that though he has been acting as street supervisor for nearly a year and Canton Borough has an ordinance that states they promote internally, he was not given the position, but instead made a “co-supervisor” with an individual with “considerable less experience” and demoted in pay.
“(It) seemed absolutely ridiculous and one of the best ways to cause contention in the workplace that I could think of, so that was the last straw. I couldn’t deal with that anymore bringing the stress home to my family,” Groover said. “I’m usually very good at dealing with most stressful situations but it’s been two years straight at a job that I completely planned on working another 25 years until I retired from and instead I now have to uproot most of my life to find a new job and all of that, so it has been very, very stressful. I dealt with it pretty good for the first year and a half or so, but it’s been getting more and more that it’s started really affecting my home life, and my kids and my wife do not deserve for that type of stress to be coming home to them. It is not warranted or ever deserved by anybody.”
Groover alleged that he had never had any disciplinary action taken against him and that there was “nothing wrong” with his job until he brought the accusations against Seeley to the council to be dealt with.
“The very next council meeting it was guns a blazing and straight after me and it’s been that way since,” he stated.
Groover added that after he brought up the incident with Seeley at a council meeting, the way sick days were handled also changed. Instead of “encouraging” employees to use their sick time, he said they were told they would be disciplined if they used them and were found to not be ill.
“It was just a complete 180 change of the way everything was handled before that,” Groover claimed.
Groover also stated that after the meeting, in which he addressed the incident regarding Seeley, Seeley’s husband, Canton Borough Police Chief Doug Seeley “put his finger in (Groover’s) chest” and “said he won’t stand for anyone saying anything bad about me or my wife.”
“This is inaccurate,” Amy responded. “Chief Seeley has been friends with Mr. Groover from when Mr. Groover started working for Canton Borough up until this year when Mr. Groover had the article published in The Daily Review on Sept. 8. Chief Seeley feels that he always worked well with Mr. Groover and they helped each other. Chief Seeley further states that the only time he would touch someone is to offer a handshake or to arrest someone. Chief Seeley would question why Mr. Groover would not have brought this to council’s attention at the time it happened. Again, it’s been over two years since the alleged incident.”
When asked about Groover’s claims that she has retaliated against him, Amy stated that she does not feel she retaliated against Groover and that she has “nothing to do” with the Canton Borough hiring process.
“Yes, Mr. Groover brought an issue up to council in July of 2018 that involved me, however, the ‘issue’ was found to be untrue. Approximately one-and-a-half years ago a visitor comment at a council meeting led to a conversation two days later between Mr. Groover and me in my office,” she said. “However, this conversation wasn’t sparked by the July 2018 issue; it was sparked by the visitor comment which was a completely unrelated matter. While the conversation was candid, I did not ‘scream’ at Mr. Groover. Mr. Groover was accusing me of engaging in an activity of which he engaged in something that was very similar, so I called him out on it. I was frustrated and had an emotional moment in the presence of Mr. Groover and it was nothing more than a personal disagreement. The conversation had absolutely nothing to do with his work, my work or the work of the Borough, nor was it about anything that occurred in an executive session or with regard to a former Canton police officer.”
“Both of these incidents were at a minimum one-and-a-half to two years ago, which is far removed from the date of his resignation letter ... so how could his resigning be due to retaliation,” Seeley continued.
In regard to Groover’s claim about the handling of sick days, Amy stated, “In August of 2018 I became aware that another street department employee appeared to have misused sick time, so I made the appropriate committee chairperson at the time aware. This employee’s defense to the committee chairperson was that I had informed them that they had to use their sick days or lose them. Both of the Street Department employees were provided a copy of the Borough of Canton Personnel Policies and Procedures Manual at the time of hire and signed a form stating that they read and acknowledged receipt of the same. Even if I did advise them that sick days were use them or lose them, that in no way is an implied consent for them to misuse sick days. I cannot change the way sick days are enforced as that is established by policy, set by council, of which Mr. Groover is a member and at any time could have recommended a change if he felt something unfair was being done.”
When asked if the Canton Borough Council has an ordinance or guideline stating that they promote from within for employment, she explained, “The Borough of Canton Personnel Policies and Procedures Manual has verbiage about promoting from within the ranks of present employees whenever possible. It further states that all employees seeking promotion shall be expected to meet minimum qualifications.”
“The Street Committee of the council interviewed three candidates for the positions of Street Superintendents/full-time employee and a recommendation was made at a council meeting by the Street Committee Chair,” she continued. “Neither Doug nor I had anything to do with this decision. We didn’t have input on the hiring and the recommendation was made by the street committee and council unanimously voted to promote Mr. Groover to co-supervisor.”
“... I have nothing to do with hiring employees, that is a council decision,” Seeley added
Canton Borough Street Committee Chairman Brandon Wilcox could not be reached for comment regarding Groover.
Canton Borough Council accepted Groover’s resignation during a monthly meeting Monday night.
Groover stated that he does not plan to resign from Canton Borough Council.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.