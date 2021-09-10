Group taking steps to end stigma of addiction

Members of Bradford County’s Treatment Court and others who have been impacted by addiction have been pounding the pavement to end the stigma, all while raising money to help the treatment court continue improving lives.
Beth Swain and Elizabeth Hagadorn, who first met last year while incarcerated in the Bradford County Correctional Facility, came up with the idea for the Bradford County Walk for Recovery during one of their regular visits to Northern Tier Counseling. They wanted to do something different, and as the plan developed, they were able to secure 18 business sponsorships whose names will soon decorate a T-shirt that, on the front, will include a picture of a dandelion and the saying, “Some see a weed, some see a wish.”
Swain said they initiative has been received well in the community so far.
“We didn’t expect it because there is such a stigma against us, but nobody has told us ‘no.’ Everybody has been so supportive,” Hagadorn said. “It’s been really encouraging.”
The first walk kicked off from Knuckleheads Cafe in Canton, where they said owner Amy Gegg is “very much about promoting recovery.” That’s where it will end on Sept. 25 on a route from Troy. Earlier this week, walkers went between Dandy Mini-Marts in Monroe Brough and North Towanda Township, and will go from CASA-Trinity in Sayre along Route 199 to the Dandy Mini Mart in Greenes Landing on Saturday. Sunday’s walk will take them around the Wyalusing area, and then they will go from Shedden’s to Troy the following weekend.
“It just makes you feel like a normal member of society again,” Swain said. “Just me, for example, being able to go and do what I did today (read Bradford County’s National Recovery Month proclamation), I would have never done that in a million years. And then the Walk for Recovery. A few weeks ago, I spoke at the courthouse for the Overdose Awareness Month.”
Although they said the treatment court is a tough program, it is a program that saves lives. Plus, they count Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley and their parole officers as their biggest supporters.
“We would both be in state prison right now if it wasn’t for this program,” Hagadorn said.
Each walk ends with a group picture with a flag that states, “Live a great story.”
Tina Foulkrod with Northern Tier Counseling hopes they can bring more people out in support.
“We’re having a great time,” she said during Thursday’s Bradford County Commissioners meeting, “and we’re showing people that people do recover and that all the recovering people make a very big difference in the community. We really need people to recover and we need people to support it.”
Hagadorn and Swain continue to welcome donations via Northern Tier Counseling that are then forwarded to support the Bradford County Treatment Court program, and hope to incorporate a “tag day” style fundraiser among other ideas in the near future to help bring in the donations.
To donate, to participate in future walks, to sponsor a walker, or for any questions, call Foulkrod at Northern Tier Counseling at (570) 265-0100 ext. 1205. Checks can be made payable to Northern Tier Counseling.
