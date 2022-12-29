WYSOX — The holiday festivities will continue with an event themed around Christmas clothes that are equal parts hilarious yet no so easy on the eyes.
An Ugly Sweater Party will be held Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. in The Grouse Taproom & Grille located at Towanda Golf Club.
The event is free and open to the public for anyone looking to have more holiday fun before the New Year arrives. People are welcome to arrive in their own Christmas themed clothes, especially ugly sweaters, at the taproom where food and drink specials will be served.
A White Elephant exchange will have up to $20 for gifts and games will be played where prizes for first and second place will be handed out, according to Michelle Claupein, the restaurant and events manager. Specifically, games will include a Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer themed one, as well as “Jingle in the trunk.”
The event will be the very first Christmas themed one that The Grouse is presenting to the public, according to Claupein.
“Of course we host Christmas parties all the time here in our event center, but this is an in-house one that we decided to do for our customers,” she said.
Claupein hopes that the party will be a fun-filled occasion that the public will thoroughly enjoy. She stated that the business’ staff is already excited to bring in the crowd and create a variety of food and beverages for everyone.
For inspiration and ideas on their own ugly sweaters, people can venture to The Grouse Taproom & Grille’s Facebook page.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.