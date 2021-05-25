CANTON TOWNSHIP – The Church of Christ at 498 Grover Road in Grover will host a special Memorial Day service, “We Remember,” at 10 a.m. on Sunday in the church auditorium.
This service will recognize and honor those who have served the country, both veterans and current military personnel.
All veteran and military families are invited to attend as well as the general public.
The service will include patriotic musical selections by the choir, readings, poems, and guest speakers: Retired Sgt. Maj. U.S. Army Darryl Jannone, U.S. Rep. Fred Keller (R-Pa.-12) and Becky Guillaume.
A picnic luncheon in the fellowship hall will follow the service. There is no cost for the meal, however, an RSVP is requested. People can make reservations by calling (570) 673-5225 with their name, phone number and the number of people attending. Reservations will be received until Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.