Grudges, tribalism, and infighting rife in Pennsylvania borough that hired the cop who killed Tamir Rice

Infighting was rife among elected officials in Tioga, a tiny borough in northern Pennsylvania, when they hired Timothy Loehmann, the police officer who killed Tamir Rice.

TIOGA — Standing in a nondescript corner of the Tioga Borough Council Room, Mayor David Wilcox read from a printout of the Pennsylvania police oath and swore in his small town’s new police officer. A few feet away, a clean-shaven man raised his right hand and took the pledge.

Tioga elected officials’ decision to hire Timothy Loehmann as the borough’s sole police officer followed a long line of troubling actions taken by its leaders.
Tioga Mayor David Wilcox speaks to residents from the porch of the municipal building on July 12, 2022. He insisted that several Borough Council members misled him on Loehmann’s hiring.
It was standing room only for part of a special council meeting on July 12 because so many people showed up after they learned of Loehmann’s hiring.
The July 12 special meeting, when Loehmann’s withdrawal from the police position was on the agenda, had to be moved outside to accommodate the crowd size.
Council Member Robert Wheeler walks out of the July 12 special meeting. He resigned from Tioga Borough Council in August.