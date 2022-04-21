GTP explosion injures five; company investigating

NORTH TOWANDA TOWNSHIP – An explosion at a Global Tungsten & Powders Corp. production building this morning injured four employees and a contractor.
GTP is investigating the incident.
According to a statement from the company, “Local emergency responders assisted plant personnel to provide medical attention to the injured workers involved. Employees have been transported to hospitals for additional evaluation of their injuries, which are believed to be non-life threatening based on an initial evaluation at the scene. The company has contacted the employees’ families and the contractor’s employer, and will provide ongoing assistance to them as needed.”
GTP secured the area where the explosion occurred and said there are no additional risks.
