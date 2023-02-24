GTP tour features Yaw, Pickett, Garrity

NORTH TOWANDA — Three elected officials from the state level made a recent visit to a local manufacturer to tour its facilities.
On Thursday, Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity, state Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) and state Rep. Tina Pickett (R-110) toured Global Tungsten & Powders and learned about its production processes.
At the North Towanda facility, the company “produces ammonium paratungstate (APT), tungsten oxide, tungsten metal powder (WMP), Tungsten Carbide (WC), ready-to-press grade powder (RTP), and semi-finished parts,” according to its website. Over 500 employees work at the North Towanda location.
GTP currently produces tungsten oxide, tungsten metal powder and tungsten carbide in three separate buildings on the North Towanda campus, according to Juan Trasorras, GTP’s director of research and development.
The company is planning a construction project that will entail demolishing the three old buildings and replacing them with a new modern plant, Trasorras stated. All three products will be made within the new plant. Construction is tentatively scheduled for next year.
Trasorras described China as a major competitor for tungsten globally and he hopes the new plant will create more efficiency.
Garrity stated that it was important to advocate for the local manufacturer and see it take measures to further compete with China.
Yaw enjoyed the tour and described it as both educational and fascinating. He stated that he’s driven passed the facility countless times yet never realized its importance to the county, state and country.
“I’m glad to see a business like this has been here for so long with the number of employees that they have from this whole surrounding area,” Yaw said. “It’s something we need to support.”
The company was founded in 1916 as the Patterson Screen Company and has produced tungsten powder for the U.S. government since 1943, according to GTP. Tungsten powders are used for hard materials and the cutting tool industry, while tungsten parts are used for military applications.
GTP Co-President Walter Foley described the company as a one stop shop for all Western based munition components for small and larger caliber materials. Manufactured products are used in items such as warheads, missiles and mortars.
“With strong investments from GTP’s shareholders and substantial funding from the American Department of Defense (DoD), GTP’s Parts Product Lines strengthen the DoD’s domestic supply chain for critical defense components made of tungsten and tungsten heavy alloys,” according to GTP.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.