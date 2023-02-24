GTP tour features Yaw, Pickett, Garrity

Elected officials toured Global Tungsten & Powders in North Towanda on Thursday. Pictured from left: Wysox Township Supervisor Thomas Thompson III, GTP Head of Operations Rick Morgan, GTP Co-President Walter Foley, Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity, state Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23), state Rep. Tina Pickett (R-110), GTP Director of Research and Development Juan Trasorras, GTP Co-President Eric Rowe and GTP Global Director of Operations Bernard Legrand.

 Review Photo/Philip O’Dell

NORTH TOWANDA — Three elected officials from the state level made a recent visit to a local manufacturer to tour its facilities.

On Thursday, Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity, state Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) and state Rep. Tina Pickett (R-110) toured Global Tungsten & Powders and learned about its production processes.

