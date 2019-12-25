Guardians on watch: First responders remain vigilant even on Christmas

While most people spend Christmas opening presents, enjoying food and otherwise spending time surrounded by loved ones not everyone has the luxury of having the holidays at home.
From paramedics to firemen, hospital staff, military members, police officers, PennDOT drivers and beyond, an elite group of men and women suit up each Dec. 25 not to deliver toys but to ensure the safety of the community while most celebrate the holiday.
“Depending on the field, most of us see it as just another work day. We keep the county running and someone has to be here to keep people safe,” stated Bradford County’s Emergency Management Coordinator Sarah Neeley. “We are the guardians on watch, looking out for the citizens.”
The “guardians” often make the best of working on Christmas by sharing a meal or treats together and their families sometimes even visit and bring food even though there is no guarantee they will not be out on a call, Neeley told.
The impact of serving the public on Christmas can differ greatly depending on the shift, as any day can in the life of a first responder, but especially during the holidays many challenges can be presented ranging from families having to plan activities around work shifts to first responders coping with traumatic events while attempting to remain in the Christmas spirit and celebrate with their loved ones.
“I think I speak for every officer or person involved in law enforcement when I say that I have worked at least every holiday at least once. Luckily I’ve been blessed with a family that is willing to change dates and/or times to celebrate certain holidays in order to be together,” said Troy Borough Police Chief Ralph Dooley. “Working holidays does come with the career choice and of course crimes do not stop just because it’s a holiday. Most times we have an increase of incidents near or on holidays. Family is a very important supporter to have because like I stated before, some holidays need the date and/or times changed in order for work to not get in the way.”
“It is tough when we have to deal with a fatality any time of year but it seems especially tough during the holidays knowing people are losing their loved ones,” Neeley told. “Being around your family helps in situations like those, it makes you hug them a little tighter and appreciate them a little more. Having a group of people who support each other and have been through similar situations that you can talk candidly to also helps. We are blessed to have community members think of us during the holidays season.”
“A big thing all law enforcement officers have to try to do is to leave work at work and home at home,” Dooley added. “Both can influence the other negatively. It’s really just a matter of a state of mind and although some days are harder than others, it can be done and needs to be done.”
Be it on Christmas or any other day of the year, the men and women on the front lines of keeping Bradford County safe agree that a support system is crucial and can be shown in a large variety of ways.
“When first responders hold events, show up. Send cards, stop them and thank them, invite them out to your place of business and show them around,” Neeley commented. “These jobs can be extremely dangerous, volunteers don’t get paid yet they still show up. Those who do get paid still do a lot of volunteering within the communities and still need funding to keep things run smoothly. These positions are usually held by people wearing many hats, meaning they aren’t just a firefighter they are also a dispatcher or an EMS provider or even a local emergency management coordinator. These people are wearing themselves thin. We have a shortage of first responders and people don’t treat them with the respect that they deserve.”
“I believe that a good way for communities to support us is to voice their support,” Dooley stated. “Whether it’s on social media or even if you see an officer along the street. We may not seem too fazed by it but believe me, it goes a long way.”
While cheer is still fresh in the air, peace and good will toward men at the forefront of minds, citizens have much to be thankful for while gathering for the holidays — including the dedicated work and sacrifice of men and women keeping the community safe, even on Christmas.
