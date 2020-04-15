SAYRE — Guthrie released a statement regarding staffing during the COVID-19 crisis on Tuesday. The health care provider listed temporary closures and consolidations but did not address concerns about potential layoffs in the statement.
Some clinic locations have been consolidated. The Mansfield office has been combined with the Wellsboro office, the Apalachin office has been combined with the Owego office, the Canton office has been combined with the Troy office and the North Main Family Medicine location in Cortland has been consolidated with the Homer office. Bath, Big Flats, Vestal, Waverly and Wellsboro specialty eye care offices are temporarily closed while the Corning and Sayre locations are open for urgent and emergent needs according to the release.
Also, Corning HealthWorks is closed as well as the Bath cardiology office.
Guthrie said in the release that the COVID-19 outbreak has forced the closings due to the need to practice social distancing. Guthrie has also expanded the availability of telemedicine, or virtual doctor visits, and reports that they have seen a 400 percent increase in telehealth visits in recent weeks.
A Guthrie spokesperson said that any additional decisions regarding staffing during the pandemic will be made and shared with employees and will be brought to the public’s attention.
