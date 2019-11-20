Guthrie advises annual eye exams for those with diabetes

SAYRE — With November being National Diabetes Month, Guthrie is advising diabetic patients to take an annual eye exam which can make all the difference in the prevention of eye damage, according to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital’s Vitreo Retinal Specialist Jed McClintic.
“A key component of diabetes management is an annual eye exam,” stated McClintic. “We know from studies that 80 percent of type two diabetics and 100 percent of type one diabetics at 20 years will have some form of diabetic retinopathy.”
According to McClintic, eye damage from unchecked diabetes is not only normal, but expected.
“This is essentially an expected outcome of living with diabetes. Untreated, 60 percent of type ones will have the worst form of the disease at 20 years. In fact, one in seven of them will go blind after 30 years.”
Diabetes can make for a harsh battle with eye disease due to its subtlety until symptoms have grown bad, according to McClintic.
“This is a very difficult disease and can have a major impact on the vision,” he stated. “The other thing we know is 90 percent of vision loss from diabetes is preventable and that starts with an annual eye exam. The problem with diabetes is that it is silent until it is bad. The causes for vision loss with diabetes sometimes don’t manifest themselves until its fairly late in the disease and we need to take very invasive measures to protect the vision.”
The key to staying on top of eye problems from diabetes is to come in for annual eye exams, which can lead to early prevention.
“If, however, patients are seen on a regular basis, we can often hit off those major problems and protect the vision life long. We have very effective tools for managing diabetic eye disease, but it all starts with coming in for that annual eye exam. We all know there are many better things you think you can do every day than an eye exam, but it is so critical for long term visual health.”
For diabetic patient Jennifer Kosydar, diabetes had been a normal part of her life since she was 9 years old.
“I have now had type one for 20 years,” she said. “I have had high blood sugars and low blood sugars — I danced competitively in college so that was knocking my blood sugar all over the place. I had a feeling that if I did not get this together these things were going to happen, but I never imagined in my twenties.”
According to Kosydar, one day she woke up with a red tint to her vision from her right eye in April of last year.
“I knew something wasn’t right. I went to a doctor locally and they referred me to a specialist. I ended up with Doctor McClintic here at Guthrie and he told me that it was bad and if we did not get aggressive, then I am going to lose my vision. I am 27 years old hearing I am going to lose my vision. It was terrifying.”
The process brought some fear for Kosydar at first, but led to life getting back on track.
“It was pretty scary at first,” she stated. “You never want people telling you that you are going to have injections in your eyes or laser procedures, but a year and a half later I have 20/20 vision and I am so unbelievably grateful for Doctor McClintic.”
For those with diabetes, Kosydar recommended that you should be getting to your annual eye exam.
“Definitely as the doctor said, get your annual eye exam. Insist that they dilate you and look behind your eye. To anyone who is afraid of it or what may happen — the whole ‘what I don’t know can’t hurt me’ kind of thing, don’t be scared. I was on the edge of losing my sight or keeping it. Everything I went through at the time seemed terrifying, but here I am today.”
