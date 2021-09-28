SAYRE BOROUGH – Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital announced that nearly 97% of its staff and 100% of Guthrie physicians complied with receiving the first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday.
Guthrie made an announcement on Aug. 18 that all employees were required to receive it by Monday’s deadline, according to a news release from the organization.
“Vaccination is the best way to slow the spread of COVID-19 and prevent serious illness, hospitalization, and death,” said Dr. Edmund Sabanegh, Guthrie’s president and CEO. “By putting this requirement in place, we took an important step to ensure patient safety and protect our colleagues on the front lines of care.”
Employees who failed to meet Monday’s deadline are suspended for one week and will not be scheduled to work.
Officials said this gives them an extra week to receive their first dose or file for an approved exemption.
After Guthrie announced the requirement, there have been 150 new employees and 67 new hires will join the hospital in a few weeks.
Sabanegh thanked Guthrie employees and physicians for receiving their vaccines and for their dedication to their jobs.
“The work is hard, and the hours can be long, but I am proud to lead an organization that puts patients at the center of each decision made, with a commitment to work as a team, striving together for excellence,” he said.
