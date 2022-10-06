generic The Daily Review

SAYRE — The Guthrie Clinic will have one of its physicians in a new role that will oversee medical duties.

Dr. Jon Rittenberger will become the chief medical officer at Robert Packer Hospital. The role will include medical leadership responsibility for all entities under RPH licensure, which includes the Behavioral Science Unit and Towanda Campus as well as the main hospital campus.

