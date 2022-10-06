SAYRE — The Guthrie Clinic will have one of its physicians in a new role that will oversee medical duties.
Dr. Jon Rittenberger will become the chief medical officer at Robert Packer Hospital. The role will include medical leadership responsibility for all entities under RPH licensure, which includes the Behavioral Science Unit and Towanda Campus as well as the main hospital campus.
He has recently served as Guthrie’s chief of emergency medicine. Another position that he will continue serving in is the emergency medicine residency director of research. He will also work clinically in the RPH Emergency Department.
“Dr. Rittenberger is a respected clinician who has demonstrated great ability to lead our RPH Emergency Department,” said Dr. Frederick Bloom, the Guthrie Medical Group president. “In his new role as RPH chief medical officer, he will be responsible for quality, safety and patient experience throughout the hospital.”
Before his career at Guthrie, Rittenberger attended the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, where he also completed his residency in Emergency Medicine. He is certified by the American Board of Emergency Medicine.
