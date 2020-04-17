Guthrie announces leadership pay cuts, staff furloughs amidst COVID-19 challenges

Calling it a bittersweet message, Guthrie President and CEO Dr. Joseph Scopelliti said in a video released Friday that the health care organization’s leadership and physicians would be taking pay cuts while those whose jobs have become less busy due to their COVID-19 response would be furloughed.
Scopelliti said pay for the CEO position would be reduced by 30%, pay for the executive vice presidents would be reduced by 20%, while pay for vice presidents, physician leaders, and other physicians will be cut between 10% and 20%.
“Temporary furloughs will also affect many Guthrie employees who have less work due to the closure of offices, reduction or cancellations of office visits, procedures, and postponement of surgeries,” he continued, highlighting some of the changes to non-essential services to prepare the organization for a potential influx of COVID-19 cases. “These furloughs will also affect support services and shared services who provide the backup for many of our clinical operations. A majority of our employees will have no change in their status as they will be working in their current role or working from home, or redeployed into other positions throughout the organization.”
Furloughed employees will retain seniority and years of service, and will continue to have benefits such as health insurance during this time. Scopelliti added that they will be eligible to apply for financial assistance through the Mark Stensager Human Services Fund, which is supported by both employees, managers, and the community.
Guthrie has also suspended hiring for positions not directly needed for patient care and is delaying capital projects or reducing contractual services to help reduce costs.
“The decisions we made this week are tough decisions, but we’ve made them to prepare us for the current and future environment,” Scopelliti explained. “We need to be ready to manage the COVID-19 patients that do come, but we also need to prepare the organization to be stronger and more secure in the months and years to come. As we move through the next few weeks we still start to move patients back into their normal clinical care. This will be determined by our government’s rules, regulations and guidance, and also what we see as necessary care for our patients. Together we will get through this. We remain focused on our three initial ideals: Maintain a safe environment for our patients, maintain that safe environment for our staff, and be prepared to provide our community with the necessary medical services both now and into the future.”
Decisions made up to this point have been made “in truly uncharted waters” and “at a pace that has never been seen before,” according to Scopelliti. This includes decisions such as the postponement of surgeries and clinic visits and other non-essential services, which have helped keep Guthrie’s five hospitals at 50% capacity and a majority of the organization’s 56 ventilators available to those in need.
These changes have resulted in the organization seeing a 60% decrease in ambulatory office visits, 75% decrease in surgeries, and a 50% reduction in both emergency room visits and hospital admissions, resulting in a significant impact to its revenues, according to Scopelliti.
However, he added that there is plenty to be proud of from how the organization’s workers have responded in recent weeks.
“Our leadership team is working everyday to make the best decisions, the right decisions, for our patients, our community, our Guthrie colleagues, and our organization,” he explained. “These are very challenging times.”
