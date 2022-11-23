SAYRE – The Guthrie Medical Group in Sayre, Pa., the Guthrie Clinic Pharmacy, and all regional offices throughout the Twin Tiers will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Walk-In Care services at all Guthrie locations will also be closed Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. For a complete listing of Guthrie’s Walk-In Care hours and locations, visit www.guthrie.org/services-treatments/walk-care.
