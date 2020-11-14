As local COVID-19 cases continue to climb, Guthrie and Arnot health systems have come together as part of an overall drive to help preserve the health of the region.
This includes a variety of public outreach, including and upcoming public service announcement, and also providing each other with personal protective equipment in the case either runs low.
“And we want to encourage more community-based partnerships during this critical time,” said Guthrie President and CEO Dr. Joseph Scopelliti.
On Friday, Scopelliti and Arnot President and CEO Jonathan Lawrence held a press conference to talk about the efforts each organization has taken as they expect case counts to continue rising in the winter months while also appealing to community members to take their own precautionary measures, such as mask wearing, frequent hand washing and social distancing – especially with the upcoming holiday season.
He urged people to keep their gatherings small, hold them in a large air space if possible, and keep masks on when not eating.
“This is going to be a very difficult time. I know people want to be with their families and they’ve already made sacrifices in the spring and summer limiting the things that we’re doing,” said Scopelliti. “But right now with the increase and prevalence of COVID, these holiday gatherings pose a risk to all of us.”
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Bradford County gained 28 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and two deaths through Thursday. The county has had 397 new confirmed cases over the past two weeks. Forty-four COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized in Bradford County with 21 adult patients in intensive care and five on ventilators.
The continued spread of COVID-19 has been stressing the health systems, Scopelliti said.
“Speaking for Guthrie, we probably now have three to four times as many COVID cases in the hospital as we did back in the spring,” he said. “So, we’re being very cautious about what we can do to maintain access for our patients both with COVID and routine care for patients. … It’s kind of a critical time right now, balancing this new volume of care that’s necessary for sick COVID patients along with the background of our usual care.”
The Chemung County-based Arnot has witnessed similar increases in New York state, according to Lawrence. Like Guthrie and other health care organizations, Lawrence said they’ve enhanced cleaning protocols and supplemented with electro-static cleaning, allotted waiting times for procedural areas and equipment, been screening patients and visitors, and restricted visitation among other measures.
“We know this is a challenge and a hardship for family members and patients, but this is something that’s absolutely essential to keep the health care environment and keep those who are vulnerable safe, as well as our work force safe,” Lawrence said.
Both Guthrie and Arnot have also been stockpiling its personal protective equipment, which they secure from a variety of suppliers.
“Today, we come together because when it comes to fighting COVID-19, we’re all on the same team,” Lawrence said. “We’re working together with county and public health leadership in the communities we serve to make sure that there’s open communication, there’s collaboration, and there’s cooperation. And we come together today to also ask everyone in the community for your help, to ensure all of us are safe, and more importantly that our workforce and staffs are safe so we can keep our doors open and continue to serve you.”
With the precautions they’ve taken, Scopelliti stressed that the Guthrie and Arnot facilities are safe environments for patients to seek care.
“One of the concerns we are seeing come to reality and is a worrisome trend is people deferring needed medical care and, in some cases, emergent medical care, where people are afraid to come to the hospital with a heart attack or a stroke because of a COVID fear. Our environments are quite safe,” said Scopelliti. “Arnot and Guthrie have gone to extensive lengths to make sure that this environment is safe for our patients and staff.”
In the case of a heart attack or stroke, Scopelliti said the timing of treatment is crucial.
Moving into the future, the primary concern among these organizations is making sure there are enough testing supplies as the number of organizations performing testing as grown exponentially.
“The manufacturing of those supplies is not limitless,” Scopelliti said.
Meanwhile, they continue to watch the number of patients coming into their hospitals, which at Guthrie has resulted in dedicating three COVID-only nursing units to date. Scopelliti said they are prepared to dedicate a single hospital as a COVID-only facility if needed, but hope to avoid that option due to the specialty care they can currently provide for patients inside the Robert Packer Hospital.
