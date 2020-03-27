Guthrie has set up an Emergency Response Fund to help with the COVID-19 response and future emergencies. Now, with the situation and the need of care teams changing daily, officials are asking for support to benefit those on the front lines.
As more health care facilities find themselves running short of personal protective equipment, officials said Guthrie is bracing for its own shortage of items such as N95 masks, gloves, face shields, and digital thermometers.
“The COVID-19 pandemic will have financial consequences for our hospitals,” Guthrie President and CEO Dr. Joseph Scopelliti explained. “To address the needs of patients and caregivers impacted by COVID-19, and to support emerging areas of greatest need, Guthrie has set up an Emergency Response Fund for those who may be interested in providing immediate resources to be deployed for this and future emergencies. On behalf of the Guthrie community, I thank you.”
Monetary donations can be made at guthrie.org/helpCOVID19, while the donation of items can be made via https://guthrieclinic.formstack.com/forms/supply_survey.
Anyone with questions can call (570) 887-4420 or email resource.development@guthrie.org.
