SAYRE – Guthrie has awarded 14 scholarships at its Annual Health Professions and Employee Scholarship Programs.
Instead of an in-person ceremony, receipts were congratulated in a video message by Dr. Michael Scalzone, Guthrie’s Executive Vice President of Medical Affairs.
Four scholarships were awarded to children of Guthrie employees with no restrictions on academic career interest. Scholarships also went to 10 regional students whose academic endeavors are healthcare-related. All students will receive $650 a year for four years of their undergraduate studies.
The children of Guthrie Employees Scholarships:
• Joe Cataldo, Cortland High School, son of Robin Cataldo, Manager of Financial Operations, Guthrie Cortland Medical Center.
• Jazmine Knox, Horseheads High School, daughter of Nicole Nickens, Radiology Coding Coordinator, Guthrie Sayre.
• Sydney Nierstedt, Waverly High School, daughter of Nicole Witman, Nurse Practitioner, Guthrie Sayre.
• Carolyn Redmore, Lafayette High School, daughter of Nancy Redmore, Registered Nurse, Guthrie Cortland Medical Center.
Health Professions Scholarships:
• Delta Barber, Marathon High School
• Lucia Chen, Corning-Painted High School
• Adam Mancini, Union-Endicott High School
• Braeden Miller, Johnson City High School
• Alice Polcrack, Sullivan County High School
• Hannah Ryck, Towanda Area High School
• Riley Soehnlein, Notre-Dame High School
• Laura Smith, Corning-Painted Post High School
• Kara Watterson, Cowanesque Valley High School
• Kaden Wheeler, Waverly High School
