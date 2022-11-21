Guthrie awards grant in support of local children in need

Dr. Charles Fedele, Member of the Donald Guthrie Foundation Community Benefit Committee, Dr. Edmund Sabanegh, Guthrie President and CEO, Julie Kerrick, Director and Founder of Dale’s Depot, and Carly Nichols, Program Manager, Community and Hospital Based Projects.

 Photo Provided

Sayre, Pa. – Guthrie’s Community Benefit Grant Program awarded $2,500 to Dale’s Depot in support of local children and teens in foster care.

Dale’s Depot, located in Towanda, Pa., will use the funds to support their efforts to provide needed supplies to local children in foster care. Dale’s Depot aims to fill gaps in services that other programs provide. In addition to supporting children and teens by providing them with needed clothing, shoes, and more, they have also partnered with the Salvation Army for the last two years to provide book bags and school supplies to those in need. At Christmas, while many agencies seek to provide gifts for children in need who are under 12, Dale’s Depot focuses on providing gifts for teens.