Guthrie’s Community Benefit Grant Program awarded $7,000 to the Wyalusing Borough in support of its multi-phase project to build a trail and nine-acre park along the Wyalusing Creek.
The project will provide residents and visitors a place for wellness and exercise through a multitude of activities, including walking trails, creek access for fishing and boating, and plenty of places for residents to gather. The creek access will also give borough residents access to the Susquehanna River. The goal of the park is to provide outdoor activities and exercise for the community.
This grant was awarded as part of Guthrie’s Community Benefit Grant Program, which funds projects based on Guthrie’s Community Health Needs Assessment.
The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act requires non-profit hospitals to complete a community needs assessment every three years. The following areas of need were identified for 2020-2023: obesity, access to mental health providers, and cancer incidence with a focus on tobacco usage.
