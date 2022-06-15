SAYRE – Guthrie’s Community Benefit Grant Program recently awarded three grants to support community health in the region.
A grant of $5,000 was awarded to Family and Children’s Service of Ithaca in support of its clinical internship program, which provides mental health interns with high-quality education, hands-on learning, and support. The goal of the program is to bring new providers to the area and improve mental health care access for the community.
A grant of $2,500 was awarded to Tioga County Partnership for Community Health in support of the Tioga County’s Pine Creek Rail Trail extension construction project. This trail will connect Pine Creek Rail Trail with the Borough of Wellsboro. This 3.2-mile non-motorized trail will provide an outdoor recreation opportunity to our local community. The goal of this project is to decrease obesity in the community by providing easy access to walking and biking for adults and children.
A grant of $1,000 was awarded to the Cortland YMCA in support of the purchase of two Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) vegetable shares each week for summer camp from Main Street Farms. The shares will be used to teach the children attending summer camp about healthy eating, and how to cook and prepare local seasonal veggies. The goal is to help build healthy life-long habits to aid in both hunger and obesity issues in our community.
Guthrie’s Community Benefit Grant Program funds projects based on Guthrie’s Community Health Needs Assessment. The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (PPACA), requires non-profit hospitals to complete a community needs assessment (CHNA) every three years. The following areas of need were identified for 2020-2022: obesity, access to mental health providers, and cancer incidence with a focus on tobacco usage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.