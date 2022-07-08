Guthrie awards scholarships to three nursing students

TOWANDA — Three practical nursing students are the happy recipients of the 18th annual nursing scholarship, created by the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital Towanda Campus Auxiliary.
The scholarships are $1,500 for students enrolled in the Northern Tier Career Center’s practical nursing program in Towanda.
Auxiliary President Marguerite Shaner awarded this year’s scholarships to Phillip Bennett, Hannah McClintic and Amanda Fee.
Applicants for the scholarship must be a resident of Bradford or Sullivan counties and must have completed one semester of the nursing program. Requirements include maintaining a grade point average of 85 percent or higher and paying cash or receiving loans for their nursing education in order to qualify. Applicants also have to submit an essay on the reason for selecting practical nursing as their career choice.
