SAYRE – Patients and community members are encouraged to nominate a Guthrie provider for the Donald Guthrie Distinguished Provider Award. This award recognizes providers who have gone above and beyond to provide outstanding service that has made a meaningful difference to their patients.
Any Guthrie provider can be nominated, including physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, midwives, optometrists, physical therapists and dietitians.
Nominations must include the name of the provider, as well as information on how that provider made an impact on your or a loved one’s life. Nominations may be made anonymously and do not have a required word limit.
Submit nominations to Tricia Schamel either via email at schamel_tricia@guthrie.org or by mail to Reward & Recognition Committee, Attn. Tricia Schamel, Guthrie Medical Group, One Guthrie Square, Sayre, Pa. 18840.
All nominations are due by Sept. 12.
