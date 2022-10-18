The Wall That Heals was on display recently at Sayre’s Riverfront Park. The Wall honors the more than three million Americans who served in the U.S. Armed forces in the Vietnam War and bears the names of the 58,281 men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam.
Dr. Edmund Sabanegh, President and CEO, The Guthrie Clinic and Jeffrey Grenzer, Director of Learning & Organizational Development, both veterans, were among a group of Guthrie caregivers who volunteered at The Wall That Heals last week.
