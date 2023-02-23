ELMIRA, N.Y. — The Guthrie Clinic celebrated the addition of a regional eye care provider to its organization on Wednesday.
Guthrie held a ribbon cutting ceremony to formally welcome Twin Tiers Eye Care Associates, PC into its healthcare system. Twin Tiers Eye Care joined the Guthrie Medical Group on Dec. 1, 2022 and was renamed Guthrie Elmira Specialty Eye Care. The ceremony took place at the Elmira office on 207 Madison Ave.
Many Guthrie officials and medical providers discussed the importance of expanding eye care in the region.
“On behalf of myself, Dr. Lloyd Suter and all six Twin Tiers Eye Care optometrists, we are all very excited about joining the Guthrie Specialty Eye Care team,” said Dr. Richard Rosenberg. “Bringing together these two legacy healthcare systems will provide additional resources for caregivers and patients alike. Twin Tiers Eye Care prided itself on having deep community roots just like Guthrie and we look forward to being able to provide the high quality patient care that our communities have come to expect.”
Guthrie President/CEO Edmund Sabanegh expressed his excitement to have Twin Tiers’ staff of 54 caregivers become a part of the Guthrie team.
“Guthrie is moving to become the most trusted healthcare partner for our communities,” Sabanegh said. “This combination is exceptionally important for our journey to take great care of everyone around us.”
The eye care provider offers a wide array of ophthalmic sub-specialties from a large group of optometrists, according to Dr. Jed McClintic, chief of the Guthrie Specialty Eye Care Department.
“We have, in my opinion, the best cataract surgeons in the region who have seen it all and done it all,” McClintic said.
Cornea specialists oversee care for advanced dry eye, corneal ulcers and dystrophies, he stated. There is also retinal specialists who care for patients with diabetes, macular degeneration, macular holes and retinal detachment. Guthrie’s oculoplastic surgeon specializes in eyelid issues and cancers, while another surgeon specializes in treating glaucoma. Guthrie’s eye care providers also accept pediatric patients.
“This is as full of a spectrum of eye care as [anyone] will find anywhere. We are committed to bringing that eye care close to [patients],” McClintic said. “We have cutting edge technology and we are bringing world class care right here to our community.”
Guthrie now has 11 office locations across 12 counties in the Twin Tiers, he added.
McClintic stated that Guthrie’s expanded presence in the Twin Tiers helps prevent the region from becoming a medical desert. New medical recruits tend to flock to urban areas, so having a large organization like Guthrie in the local rural area can attract new providers.
He stated that Guthrie’s eye care reputation continues to grow to an extent that people are now traveling to the Twin Tiers for eye care.
“Most private eye care groups have nowhere close to the bandwidth that we have,” McClintic said. “We treat everything from really standard care to rare and difficult diseases without having to send people hours and hours away.”
Although the acquisition of Twin Tiers Eye Care was a lengthy process, it was great to finally unify both organizations, according to Michelle Buck, the senior director for Guthrie’s Service Line.
“This is a great group and everyone has blended very well,” she said. “It’s a challenge to bring such a large group in with another, but it has been fabulous. The staff, providers and everyone work together. It really is around the patient and I think that’s the most important takeaway.”
An open house at the Elmira location was suppose to take place later in the day, but was postponed due to expected inclement weather conditions.
Today, an open house will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. at Guthrie Binghamton Specialty Eye Care, located at 1159 Vestal Avenue in Binghamton, N.Y.
