ELMIRA, N.Y. — The Guthrie Clinic celebrated the addition of a regional eye care provider to its organization on Wednesday.

Guthrie held a ribbon cutting ceremony to formally welcome Twin Tiers Eye Care Associates, PC into its healthcare system. Twin Tiers Eye Care joined the Guthrie Medical Group on Dec. 1, 2022 and was renamed Guthrie Elmira Specialty Eye Care. The ceremony took place at the Elmira office on 207 Madison Ave.

Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.