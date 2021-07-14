Guthrie Clinic appoints new president and CEO

Dr. Edmund Sabanegh, Jr. has been appointed the new president and CEO by the Guthrie Clinic Board of Directors effective Sept. 13, the health care organization announced Tuesday.
Sabanegh, who comes from the Cleveland Clinic, will succeed Dr. Joseph Scopelliti, who has served in the position since 2012. The organization said that Sabanegh brings nearly 30 years of experience in large practice health care and academic systems, which includes serving as president of the Cleveland Clinic Main Campus and regional hospitals for more than a decade. There, he led a team of more than 12,000 clinical caregivers and expanded services for patients while also improving safety and quality of the patient experience. The organization noted that Sabanegh helped with the acquisition and integration of new hospital systems, and his leadership was nationally recognized.
As a 21-year member of the U.S. Air Force, Sabanegh was a chief of medical staff, chief consultant for the Surgeon General, and chief operating officer at the largest Air Force hospital in the world.
“It is a privilege to be selected as The Guthrie Clinic’s next president and CEO. Guthrie has a rich, 110-year history of high quality patient-centered care,” said Sabanegh. “Through the leadership of Dr. Scopelliti and the board of directors, Guthrie’s integrated health care system is a model for serving local communities while maintaining a strong focus on clinical excellence. I am honored to join the remarkable people who drive the service focus and innovative spirit that defines the Guthrie system today. My goal as Guthrie’s next leader will be to accelerate health care transformation across the system while embracing and leveraging its outstanding legacy of patient care and community service.”
Johanna Ames led a search committee that sought talent out from across the country in partnership with global executive search firm WittKieffer.
“From the beginning, our goal was to lead a robust, thorough and transparent process that included broad participation from physician, administrative and community stakeholders throughout Guthrie,” said Ames. “While the degree of inclusiveness was somewhat untraditional, the insight we gained confirmed our approach. Our recommendation to appoint Dr. Sabanegh to the position of president and CEO is based on his strong leadership, proven track record of performance, strategic vision and unwavering focus on clinical excellence.”
According to Guthrie, Sabanegh's vision includes technological innovation to improve patient access and the quality of care, while ensuring affordable and exceptional patient care. He will also have a focus on financial performance and growth, while using the organization's teaching platform to help attract and retain top talent.
“We are tremendously grateful for the years of leadership provided by Dr. Scopelliti,” said Ken Levitzky, chairman of Guthrie’s board of directors. “Dr. Sabanegh was selected to be the next CEO in part because we believe he can build upon Dr. Scopelliti’s incredible legacy of delivering superior patient care. We look to the future of Guthrie under Dr. Sabanegh’s stewardship with excitement as we continue to strengthen our culture of trust and collaboration with the patient at the center of every decision.”
