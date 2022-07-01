All regional Guthrie offices in the Twin Tiers will be closed on July 4 in observance of Independence Day. The closed offices will include The Guthrie Medical Group in Sayre and the Guthrie Clinic Pharmacy. Guthrie Walk-In Care services will also be closed that day.
Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre and its Towanda campus, Guthrie Corning Hospital, Guthrie Troy Community Hospital, and Guthrie Cortland Medical Center will be in full operation, as well as 24-hour emergency departments.
Anyone can see the complete listings of Guthrie’s Walk-In Care hours and locations at www.guthrie.org/services-treatments/walk-care.
For more information on Guthrie locations and services, visit www.Guthrie.org.
