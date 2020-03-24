Guthrie reported its first positive COVID-19 result Monday following confirmation Friday of a test performed at Guthrie Corning Hospital.
According to a news release from the health care organization, the patient has been discharged from the hospital’s emergency department and is recovering at their home in Pennsylvania, although officials will continue to monitor the patient’s condition with the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
According to Guthrie Executive Vice President and Chief Quality Officer Dr. Michael Scalzone, many other patients have been tested at multiple locations, “so we anticipate seeing additional positive results.”
However, Guthrie President and CEO Dr. Joseph Scopelliti assured the public that Guthrie is prepared to care for all patients during the pandemic and its facilities are safe.
“These are unprecedented times,” Scopelliti said. “And as the community adapts to this period of uncertainty, I want them to have full confidence that Guthrie is ready. Our staff is highly trained to diagnose and care for patients with respiratory illnesses. We utilize policies and procedures on a daily basis and our skilled staff is specially trained to take appropriate precautions to safely care for patients, the public and themselves.”
Guthrie has been following testing and reporting guidelines in line with federal, state, and local authorities. It has also established two information lines to answer general questions about COVID-19: (844) 357-2840 and (800) 836-1925. These lines are open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. seven days a week.
