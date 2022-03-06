SAYRE BOROUGH — COVID-19 cases are declining across the state and commonwealth, which has prompted a major healthcare facility to remind people of their mask wearing policy.
The Guthrie Clinic is reminding the public that masks will still be required at their facilities.
“While we are encouraged that New York, Pennsylvania and other states across the country have discontinued certain masking requirements, Guthrie continues its commitment to protecting patients, visitors and staff by requiring masking in all of its facilities in both New York and Pennsylvania,” the organization said in a statement on Friday.
Guthrie’s continued masking requirements are in accordance with current CDC guidelines that encourage masking in healthcare facilities. All patients, visitors and staff must wear a mask while inside a Guthrie facility, regardless of vaccination status.
COVID-19 cases are continuing to decline in Bradford County and Pennsylvania, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.
The most recent seven-day period of the dashboard is Feb. 25 to March 3, while the previous period was from Feb. 18-24.
Bradford County
Newly confirmed cases: 108 to 45
Incidence rate per 100,000 residents: 179.0 to 74.6
PCR testing positivity rate: 9.7% to 6.6%
Average daily hospitalizations: 16.9 to 13.4
Average daily patients on ventilators: 4.6 to 3.7
Percent of emergency room visits due to COVID-like illness: 1.7% to 1.1%
For Bradford County, adjusted data from the original report from Feb. 27 includes: Newly confirmed cases from 105 to 108. Incidence rate from 174.1 to 179. PCR rate from 9.9% to 9.7%.
Pennsylvania
Newly confirmed cases: 10,325 to 6,744
Incidence rate per 100,000 residents: 80.7 to 52.7
PCR testing positivity rate: 6.5% to 4.6%
Average daily hospitalizations: 1,784.1 to 1,337.0
Average daily patients on ventilators: 200.0 to 151.0
The percentage of emergency room visits due to COVID-like illness: 0.7% to 0.6%
For Pennsylvania, numbers that appeared to be adjusted from their originally reported numbers from Feb. 27 include: Newly confirmed cases from 10,114 to 10,325, the incidence rate from 79 to 80.7 and the PCR rate from 6.6% to 6.5%.
Guthrie will continue to reevaluate their policy as new information becomes available regarding infection prevention evidence and changing disease dynamics.
