Sayre, Pa. — Guthrie Corning Hospital is pleased to announce that its Labor and Delivery Unit has received a 5-Star rating for C-Section Delivery for 2022 from Healthgrades, the leading marketplace connecting doctors and patients. It’s the third straight year that Guthrie Corning Hospital has been recognized. This 5-Star rating reflects Guthrie Corning Hospital’s dedication to delivering better-than-expected clinical outcomes for C-Section Delivery.

“Planned or not, a C-Section delivery can make a mother extremely anxious,” said Felissa Koernig, SVP, Guthrie Corning Hospital President. “This 5-Star rating is reassurance for expectant mothers in our community that they will receive the highest quality care.”