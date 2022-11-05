Sayre, Pa. — Guthrie Corning Hospital is pleased to announce that its Labor and Delivery Unit has received a 5-Star rating for C-Section Delivery for 2022 from Healthgrades, the leading marketplace connecting doctors and patients. It’s the third straight year that Guthrie Corning Hospital has been recognized. This 5-Star rating reflects Guthrie Corning Hospital’s dedication to delivering better-than-expected clinical outcomes for C-Section Delivery.
“Planned or not, a C-Section delivery can make a mother extremely anxious,” said Felissa Koernig, SVP, Guthrie Corning Hospital President. “This 5-Star rating is reassurance for expectant mothers in our community that they will receive the highest quality care.”
Healthgrades analyzed all-payer data for 16 states from 2018 through 2020. Healthgrades found that there is a significant variation in hospital quality between those that have received 5 stars and those that have not. For example, from 2018 to 2020, patients having a C-Section delivery in hospitals with 5-stars have, on average, a 60.4% lower risk of experiencing a complication while in the hospital than if they were treated by hospitals with 1-star.
“It is critical for patients to select care based on three key pieces of information – hospital quality, facility and care team experience with your condition/procedure, and compatibility – and this 5-star distinction is another benchmark to help make those decisions easier,” said Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer and head of Data Science, Healthgrades. “We are proud to name Guthrie Corning Hospital as a 2022 5-Star recipient for C-Section Delivery and look forward to their continued efforts to deliver better clinical outcomes for patients.”
Later this month, a representative from Healthgrades will be on the Guthrie Corning Hospital campus to present the Labor and Delivery Team with the 5-Star rating. The media is invited to attend. Details will be announced at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.