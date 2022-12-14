SAYRE – Guthrie Corning Hospital received an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group as part of its Fall 2022 scorecard. This national distinction recognizes Guthrie Corning’s achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and error in the hospital, and it follows another “A” rating from the spring of this year.
“Our commitment to this community never waivers,” said Felissa Koernig, Guthrie Corning Hospital President. “The consecutive ‘A’ ratings our hospital has received are a reflection of the dedicated caregivers who work tirelessly to ensure the highest quality care for our patients.”
The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization with a 10-year history of assigning letter grades to general hospitals throughout the United States. The grades are based on more than thirty national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent, and free to the public.
“I applaud the hospital leadership and workforce for their strong commitment to safety and transparency,” said Leah Binder, President and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “An ‘A’ Safety Grade is a sign that hospitals are continuously evaluating their performance, so that they can best protect patients. Your hospital team should be extremely proud of their dedication and achievement.”
