SAYRE – Guthrie Corning Hospital received an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group as part of its Fall 2022 scorecard. This national distinction recognizes Guthrie Corning’s achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and error in the hospital, and it follows another “A” rating from the spring of this year.

“Our commitment to this community never waivers,” said Felissa Koernig, Guthrie Corning Hospital President. “The consecutive ‘A’ ratings our hospital has received are a reflection of the dedicated caregivers who work tirelessly to ensure the highest quality care for our patients.”