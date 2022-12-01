Guthrie Corning Hospital receives five-star rating for C-section deliveries

Guthrie Corning Hospital’s Labor and Delivery Unit received a five-star rating for C-section deliveries in 2022 from Healthgrades on Wednesday. Pictured from left: Healthgrades representative Nicole Patzer, Guthrie OBGYN physicians Elizabeth Gordon and Peter Harewood, GCH Manager of Women and Children’s Services Tracy Fish and SVP/President Guthrie Corning Hospital Felissa Koernig.

 Review Photo/Philip O’Dell

CORNING, N.Y. — A regional hospital within The Guthrie Clinic has been recognized for providing high-quality obstetrics services to its patients.

Guthrie Corning Hospital’s Labor and Delivery Unit received a five-star rating for C-section deliveries in 2022 during a Wednesday morning ceremony.

