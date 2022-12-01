Guthrie Corning Hospital receives five-star rating for C-section deliveries

CORNING, N.Y. — A regional hospital within The Guthrie Clinic has been recognized for providing high-quality obstetrics services to its patients.
Guthrie Corning Hospital’s Labor and Delivery Unit received a five-star rating for C-section deliveries in 2022 during a Wednesday morning ceremony.
This is the third consecutive year that a five-star rating was awarded to Guthrie Corning Hospital for its C-section services. The rating came from Healthgrades, a private company that “provides the most accurate, comprehensive information about doctors and hospitals,” according to its website.
“Healthgrades was the first private company to rate hospitals nationwide and we have been doing so for over 20 years,” said Nicole Patzer, Healthgrades’ director of quality solutions. “I am extremely proud of all my clients that are able to achieve a five star rating.”
She stated that a five-star rating means that an awarded hospital has fewer complications than expected or predicted based on the company’s data. Information is based on actual patient outcomes, she noted.
“Quality of care varies greatly between hospital A and hospital B even within the same community,” Patzer said. “It’s important to celebrate these awards and make them known to help create better transparency on what quality is out there for healthcare.”
The hospital’s rating highlights the importance of quality care, according to The Guthric Clinic. From 2018 to 2020, patients having C-sections in five-star hospitals had a 60.4% lower risk of experiencing a complication compared to one-star hospitals.
Cesarean deliveries make up a significant number of births nationwide. C-sections accounted for 31.8% of all births in the U.S. in 2020, according to the CDC’s most recent data. Around 30.6% of births in Pennsylvania were cesarean deliveries in 2019, while New York state had around 33.6% that year as well.
Guthrie OBGYN physician Elizabeth Gordon stated that she was excited to have her staff’s work be acknowledged in such a prestigious way.
“We work really hard to provide consistent care to our patients,” Gordon said. “I think over the past few years the complexity has increased for the patients we take care of, so it’s nice to be honored.”
Gordon has worked at Guthrie Corning Hospital for three years now, so the hospital has received the rating for each year she’s been there.
“I have wonderful co-workers and our providers are excellent and very supportive,” she said. “We couldn’t do this without the anesthesia team, the OR staff or nurses. It’s such a team effort to give good care, especially when it comes to surgical procedures.”
Gordon highlighted that C-sections are unique procedures since patients are awake during a surgical operation. Creating a safe and positive experience for the patient is a fundamental part of it.
“When we deliver a baby, it’s something that the patient remembers for their entire life,” Gordon said. “We are not just providing a surgical procedure, we are really creating a memory for them.”
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
