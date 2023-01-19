Sayre, Pa. – Guthrie Corning Hospital has been certified as a Primary Stroke Center by the Joint Commission.
The designation is given to hospitals providing the critical elements of stroke care to achieve long-term success in improving outcomes. The hospital must adopt a set of standardized performance measures, with data collected and submitted to the Joint Commission quarterly.
This is the first time Guthrie Corning Hospital has received this designation by the Joint Commission. The hospital is already certified as a Primary New York State Stroke Center by the New York State Department of Health.
“This stroke center designation is the result of consistent hard work from our caregivers to provide the highest quality care for our patients,” said Felissa Koernig, SVP, President, Guthrie Corning Hospital. “It is another example of why members of our community can feel confident turning to Guthrie for the care they or their loved ones may need.”
The Joint Commission’s standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help health care organizations measure, assess, and improve performance. The surveyors also conducted onsite observations and interviews.
The Guthrie Clinic is a non-profit multispecialty health system that integrates clinical and hospital care with research and education. Located in Sayre, Pennsylvania, The Guthrie Clinic is one of the nation’s longest established group practices, founded in 1910 by Dr. Donald Guthrie with a vision of providing patient-centered care through a clinically-integrated network of employed providers. It is an industry leader in the use of technology and electronic medical records to provide high-quality care. Among The Guthrie Clinic’s 6,500 caregivers are more than 700 physicians and advanced practice providers, representing the spectrum of medical specialties and sub-specialties. The Guthrie Clinic is a five-hospital system with a large network of outpatient facilities that spans nearly 9,000 square miles in Pennsylvania and upstate New York. It is dedicated to training the next generation of health care leaders, offering seven residencies and three fellowships.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.